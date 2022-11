Information regarding their condition is not available at this time, police said.

TYLER, Texas — A pedestrian was struck Monday evening after two cars crashed near the intersection of Old Jacksonville Highway and Dueling Oaks Drive in Tyler.

Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said two cars wrecked and then hit a nearby pedestrian around 6:30 p.m.

Information regarding their condition is not available at this time, Erbaugh said.