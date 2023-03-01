East Texas doctors focus on bringing awareness to children's heart health

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting approximately one in every 100 babies born in the U.S.

TYLER, Texas — February is known as Heart Month which recognizes and raises awareness for people diagnosed with heart disease.

Out of about 40,000 babies born with a heart defect each year, approximately 7,200 have a critical congenital heart defects that require surgery or a procedure in their first year of life.

One of those critical defects is hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), a rare heart defect that affects about 1,000 newborns in the U.S. annually, according to Children's Health in Dallas.

Some of those patients who are battling with HLHS live right here in East Texas.

Dr. Shannon Blalock, a pediatric cardiologist at Pediatric Heart Specialists Tyler, has treated several patients with this rare heart defect. One of those patients is 5-year-old Messiah Allen, who was diagnosed with the disease during his early stages of development.

"Messiah was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome when he was a fetus, so when his mother was pregnant, there was a suspicion that his heart was not formed correctly," Dr. Blalock said.

Doctors discovered the main pumping chamber on the left side of his heart was undeveloped, leading to other complications as he got older.

"Messiah has undergone a series of surgeries due to damage to his lungs and his heart and with that, he had some difficulties with feeding. So, he gets a lot of his nutrition from a feeding tube,” Dr. Blalock said.

Due to Messiah's heart condition, his options for a heart transplant or other advanced heart treatments are somewhat limited.

"Some patients with hypoplastic left heart syndrome live a fairly normal life into adulthood, but some do not make it out of childhood,” Dr. Blalock said.

With the odds stacked against him, Dr. Blalock and a sea of support from doctors and his family, aren't letting that stop them from relying on hope.

"Even though Messiah is sick and on palliative care, he brings joy to everyone in this office, including myself and his family,” Dr. Blalock said. "I believe in hope and I truly believe he enjoys coming to see us.”

With each doctor's visit, Messiah continues to show he has a heart of gold and a love for Chuck E. Cheese.

The detection and treatment of congenital heart diseases are rapidly advancing. The outcomes for children with congenital heart defects are improving as doctors and scientists continue to search for a cure.