Dallas police ask for public's help finding 71-year-old woman

The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said Pendra Faye Plackard was last seen at about 9 a.m. on July 15 in the 3500 block of South Buckner Boulevard in Dallas wearing black pants, red shirt, carrying a red bag. She is described as a brown-eyed, brown-haired, 71-year-old woman, who stands about 5 feet, 2inches tall and weighs about 203 lbs.