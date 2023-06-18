Pennington Watermelons have arrived

It only seems appropriate to usher in the first Pennington watermelon of the 2023 season with such a high level of fanfare, and with it the official start of summer.

PALESTINE, Texas — Iiiiiiit's TIME! Legendary UFC ring announcer Bruce Buffer knows how to kick off a main event. It only seems appropriate to usher in the first Pennington watermelon of the 2023 season with such a high level of fanfare, and with it the official start of summer.

"Oh they're looking good this year," said family patriarch Troy Pennington. "It's been a good season and it's looking like a great crop. We'll have the trailers out at the usual spots on Friday."

The usual spots include one at the flashing light in downtown Grapeland, one on Hwy 287/19 bypass in Grapeland and at the corner of 4th and Bell in Crockett. And while picking a favorite melon off the trailer is the preferred method for many East Texans, those amazing "Fascination," "Stargazer" and Pennington's own creation "Red Diamond" watermelons will be available at retailers and roadside stands all over the state.