Officer among multiple injured in shooting at Pentagon bus station

The lockdown at the Pentagon was lifted and is reopen. But, the scene is no longer active.

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro bus station.

As of 12 p.m., the lockdown at the Pentagon was lifted and is reopen. Authorities said Corridor 3 is open for pedestrian traffic but Corridor 2 and the Metro entrance are still closed, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency said in a tweet.

Arlington Fire Department said their crews encountered "multiple patients" and have since cleared the scene. The extent of the patients' injuries is unknown at this time.

A police officer was among those injured, according to two law enforcement officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly, the Associated Press reports. The status of the officer is unknown.

WUSA9's Jess Arnold was at George Washington Hospital where a casket with an American flag was taken out of the hospital surrounded by heavy police presence. Officers in a police motorcade stationed outside of the Emergency Room entrance were seen saluting as the casket entered a van and began a procession down 23rd Street. Police blocked off a portion of 23rd Street from Washington Circle Park.

Moments ago, we saw police saluting a casket draped in a flag (look in the upper left corner of the video) being carried out of the hospital before a motorcade processed down 23rd street. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/DqqUAjf5Wa — Jess Arnold (@JessArnoldTV) August 3, 2021

Pentagon Force Protection Agency said the crime scene is secure. They are asking people around the Pentagon Transit Center to avoid the area. They said the incident happened on a Metro bus platform at the transit center.

Trains are temporarily bypassing the station at Pentagon due to the police investigation and are being diverted to Pentagon City Metro. Everyone is being asked to stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform area.

Metro has requested several shuttle buses to accommodate commuters.

WUSA9's Evan Koslof spoke to a priest who was on his way to deliver mass at 11:30 a.m. at the pentagon before he and dozens of passengers were diverted out of the station following the lockdown.

"...I'm just praying for whatever happened," Father Gabriel said while walking toward a Metro shuttle bus. "We need peace in the world and Jesus brings that peace and for whatever happened I'm just hoping that the mercy of God will rain down on all parts."

The FBI told WUSA9 that its Washington Field Office’s National Capital Response Squad also responded to the shooting at the Pentagon Transit Center.

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency is leading the investigation.

Further details regarding the incident are unknown at this time.

#Update - Scene is still active, ACFD did encounter multiple patients. NFI on patient status will be provided. — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) August 3, 2021

The area around the Pentagon is being heavily guarded. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/DzVlFc4Ub9 — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) August 3, 2021

This story is developing. WUSA9 will continue to update as additional information becomes available.