CITY OF TYLER: People around town turning on fire hydrants, depleting water system; Call police if you see this

After going offline early Wednesday morning, the City of Tyler says the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant is back up and running.

TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler is asking residents to call police if they see suspicious acts amid recovery efforts following the winter storms.

According to the City of Tyler, people are going around town and turning on the fire hydrants which is depleting the water system.

If you see this, please call police as soon as possible.

"Oncor was able to restore continuous power this afternoon to the Lake Palestine pump station and we’re preparing for treatment." the city said in a statement. "It is expected to take 12 hours to complete a full treatment process and pump the treated water into the city’s main lines. There will continue to be pressure issues throughout tomorrow as we get towers back up. We anticipate normalized pressure by Friday if all benchmarks are met. If power is lost again, these time frames will be adjusted."

The city says they are working very hard to maintain water pressure, but it is becoming increasingly difficult.