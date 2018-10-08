TYLER, TEXAS — This weekend will be the peak of the 2018 Perseid Meteor Shower. While we have several things going for us in East Texas, one of them being that the new moon arrives on Saturday limiting lunar light during the peak star gazing hours, the biggest issue we will have is the cloud cover. Overall, the best chance to see the meteors will be during their peak, Sunday night into Monday, when we could also see a break in the clouds. If we don't get that break until Monday night, there still should be some shooting stars in the sky, just not the peak rate of 60 to 70 meteors per hour expected over the weekend.

If you want to try to view the show, here is what you need to do:

Head to an outdoor location away from the city. You need to be away from light pollution for the best viewing.

Look toward the northern sky between the Perseus and Cassiopeia constellations.

Allow 30 minutes for you eyes to adjust to the darkness.

Watch for a central point at which most meteors will appear to originate from.

As previously mentioned, the biggest limiting factor to our show in East Texas will be the weather, so you will want to stay with CBS 19 through the weekend for the very latest. You can CLICK HERE for the latest forecast.

Happy star gazing!

Connect with me on Social Media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the KYTX CBS19 News and Weather Apps now.

Have a weather report or photos? Email news@cbs19.tv, visit our Facebook or Twitter pages.

© 2018 KYTX