Pershing Ave. to Calvin St. shut down for next couple hours in Lufkin after semi truck snaps power pole

Crews are asking for drivers to expect delays for the next couple of hours.

LUFKIN, Texas — Several roads are currently shut down due to a downed power pole in Lufkin on Friday.

At 11:09 a.m. a semi truck struck a power pole and snapped it in two outside of Slaughter & Son Inc. in Lufkin, according to Jessica Pebsworth. 

Credit: Jessica Pebsworth

No injuries were reported following the incident. 

Currently, Pershing Avenue from Southwood Drive to Calvin Street is shut down for the next two to three hours due to the incident.

The surrounding area is expected to lose power as Oncor is making repairs.

