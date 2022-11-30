Person barricades in Gun Barrel City home, shoots gun in direction of officers

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — Officials say a person has barricaded themselves in a Gun Barrel City home and shot in the direction of officers Wednesday morning.
Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the person barricaded in a home on Boshart Way in Gun Barrel City. Officers were called to the scene around 10:15 a.m.
Hillhouse said the barricaded person fired shots in the direction of officers.
Gun Barrel City Police Department, Henderson County Sheriff's Office, the sheriff's office tactical team and the Texas Department of Public Safety are responding to the scene.