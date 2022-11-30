Person barricades in Gun Barrel City home, shoots gun in direction of officers

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the person barricaded in a home on Boshart Way in Gun Barrel City.

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — Officials say a person has barricaded themselves in a Gun Barrel City home and shot in the direction of officers Wednesday morning.

Hillhouse said the barricaded person fired shots in the direction of officers.