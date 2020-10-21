Fire marshal: Person found dead after Longview house fire; three dogs also died

According to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May, the homeowner and the homeowner's son were at work when crews responded to the fire.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials are on the scene after a person was found dead inside a Longview home that caught fire Wednesday morning.

Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said one unidentified victim was found inside the residence in the 1400 block of Aars Drive, off Page Road. Three dogs also died in the fire.

May said dispatch was called at 9:45 a.m. about the fire and that it took crews about 15 minutes to extinguish the blaze.