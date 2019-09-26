MABANK, Texas — One person is in custody in connection to a verbal threat made at Mabank Junior High School.

According to Mabank ISD Superintendent L.V. Joffre, on Wednesday the junior high administration was made aware of an accusation of a verbal threat by a student who was in class.

According to Joffre, Wednesday evening a former student, who is an adult, posted on social media rumors of a threat.

Mabank ISD says the student has been removed from campus.

All activities will continue as scheduled.

Mabank ISD says although students are safe, there will be an increased police presence at all school activities.

Joffre encourages community members to not use social media to report situations or address concerns. Reports should always be made to administrators or police.