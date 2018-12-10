TYLER — UPDATE - On Friday, October 12, 2018 at 2:42 p.m., an individual approached an officer at S. Broadway and Loop 323 in the parking lot.

The victim told the officer that he had just been beat to the ground, robbed of his belongings by three white male suspects who jumped him on the sidewalk in the 4400 block of S. Broadway.

After obtaining the suspect’s description officers flooded the area and located one suspect on foot near Winchester Street and S. Donnybrook.

A witness to the incident told officers that the two other suspects had ducked into the Subway located at Shelly Drive and S. Broadway.

Officers located the two other suspects in Subway who matched the description given by the victim and witness.

Upon further investigation all three suspects were arrested on sight and are identified as follows:

1).Christian James Nichols, of Elkhart, Texas. Charged with Robbery 2nd degree felony and Evading Arrest.

2).Draven Ray Starr, of Palestine, Texas. Charged with Robbery 2nd degree felony.

3).Scottie Lee Smart, of Palestine, Texas. Charged with Robbery 2nd degree felony.

The victim, who's name has not been released, is a Tyler resident who had just got off work after his first day on the job and was walking home. He was transported to U.T. Health Center on Beckham by EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

