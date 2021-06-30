x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

OFFICIALS: Person smoking while on oxygen caused house fire in Longview

The fire was brought under control within about five minutes.

LONGVIEW, Texas — One person was injured following a house fire Tuesday evening in Longview.

According to the Longview Fire Department, around 5:30 p.m., crews responded to 102 Reel Rd., near Pine Tree Elementary School, on reports of a structure fire. 

When officials arrived on scene, they found a one-story house with fire coming from the front. The fire was brought under control within about five minutes.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a resident smoking while using an oxygen tank. The resident was taken to a local hospital with smoke inhalation and burns.

    

Related Articles