OFFICIALS: Person smoking while on oxygen caused house fire in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — One person was injured following a house fire Tuesday evening in Longview.

According to the Longview Fire Department, around 5:30 p.m., crews responded to 102 Reel Rd., near Pine Tree Elementary School, on reports of a structure fire.

When officials arrived on scene, they found a one-story house with fire coming from the front. The fire was brought under control within about five minutes.