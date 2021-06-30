OFFICIALS: Person smoking while on oxygen caused house fire in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — One person was injured following a house fire Tuesday evening in Longview.
According to the Longview Fire Department, around 5:30 p.m., crews responded to 102 Reel Rd., near Pine Tree Elementary School, on reports of a structure fire.
When officials arrived on scene, they found a one-story house with fire coming from the front. The fire was brought under control within about five minutes.
The cause of the fire was determined to be a resident smoking while using an oxygen tank. The resident was taken to a local hospital with smoke inhalation and burns.