NACOGDOCHES — A person was stabbed Saturday morning in Nacogdoches.

The stabbing happened at about 10:38 a.m. at 2209 Pearl Street.

According to Nacogdoches police, officer arrived on the scene and found the male victim with a stab wound in the stomach. He was transported to the hospital for surgery.

There is no information on his condition.

Police quickly arrested the suspect, Milanikii Ybarra, and charged her with aggravated assault.

Investigators believe Ybarra stabbed the victim following an arguement.

