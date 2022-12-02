Man accused of killing 17-year-old in June 2021 arrested in Tyler following police pursuit

Jason Rhodes along with Andres Urrutia, and Lorenzo L. Martinez are charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting death of Jesse McNeely in June 2021.

TYLER, Texas — A 21-year-old man accused of killing a 17-year-old last summer was arrested following a police pursuit on the north side of Tyler Friday night.

Urrutia and Martinez were already arrested on July 3, 2021 in Dickinson in Galveston County, and they remain in the Smith County Jail.

According to an arrest affidavit, the three men were trying to rob McNeely and his friend outside of a residence in the 3200 block of Omega Drive on June 30.

Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Larry Christian confirmed Rhodes was arrested Friday night after a pursuit involving law enforcement.

Christian said Rhodes was the passenger of a black Mustang when one deputy saw him on FM 14 heading south. The driver of the car attempted to make a traffic stop and then took off southbound toward Tyler toward a church.

The driver crashed at the intersection of Fannin Ave. and Valentine Street. The driver and Rhodes came out of the car running.

Law enforcement chased them and arrested the driver and Rhodes in the 400 block of Bow Street. The name of the driver has not been released.