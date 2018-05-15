Several fire departments were called to the scene of an early morning blaze on County Road 192, also known as Old Noonday Road in Smith County.

According to a neighbor, it's assumed that the mobile home went up in flames at around 4 a.m.

Matthew Mabery, the patriarch of the home, shared a post on his Facebook page, thanking his dog, Harvey Dent, for warning his family about the fire.

They were inside the home when the fire started, but were able to escape the blaze.

Unfortunately, Harvey did not make it out and died inside the home.

Officials said that the mobile home appears to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

© 2018 KYTX