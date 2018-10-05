Five bears were rescued from their confines at the Jefferson-based traveling act, "The Great Bear Show", and are now at the Keepers of the Wild sanctuary in Arizona.

According to PETA, "The Great Bear Show" would keep the bears in cages, chain them to chairs for photos with patrons and forced them to perform tricks like standing on their hind legs while rolling on a barrel.

After learning of the bears' conditions, PETA alerted federal authorities, resulting in several citations for violating the federal Animal Welfare Act.

The Great Bear Show's citations ranged from failing to provide animals with adequate veterinary care and space to risking the animals' and the public's safety by not properly securing bears during photo sessions.

During those photos, a plexiglass divider was the only thing separating the bears from the public.

A 19-year-old bear named Cindi was found pacing repeatedly, a sign that she was psychologically distressed.

A 27-year-old arthritic bear named Andy was kept on concrete floors, and a 4-year-old bear named Barney showed signs of an irritating skin condition for years.

At their new home in Arizona, the bears are now able to swim in a large pool, relax on grass close to their den and take naps under shady trees.

PETA's Foundation Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement, Brittany Peet said, "In nature, bears explore, forage, swim, and den in vast home ranges, while bears used in traveling exhibitions lose their freedom and know only that they must perform."

© 2018 KYTX