TYLER, Texas — The back parking lot of Petal Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Tyler became a horse show for its residents Wednesday afternoon.

Residents got to see a mother horse and its 4-day-old male foal Dianne Pruitt and her daughter, Kierstyn, brought from their farm, Agnus Dei Arabians Breeding and Showing Farm.

Dianne Pruitt serves as the nursing home’s United Healthcare nursing facility service coordinator, while Kierstyn Pruitt is a van driver for Petal Hill and Rose Trail Nursing and Rehabilitation.

