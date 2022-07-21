Lawyers file lawsuit seeking to remove Upshur County district clerk

GILMER, Texas — A petition to remove Upshur County District Clerk Karen Bunn claims her office is in “utter disarray” and that employees are not trained to perform their duties.

The document claims Bunn has “failed or refused to be present in her office at the Upshur County Justice Center and neglected her duties as district clerk.” Additionally, Bunn is accused of delegating her duties to improperly trained employees who don’t have the knowledge to complete necessary tasks.