x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Lawyers file lawsuit seeking to remove Upshur County district clerk

Bunn is accused of delegating her duties to improperly trained employees who don’t have the knowledge to complete necessary tasks.

More Videos

GILMER, Texas — A petition to remove Upshur County District Clerk Karen Bunn claims her office is in “utter disarray” and that employees are not trained to perform their duties.

The petition lists plaintiffs as attorney David Griffith, attorney Matthew R. Patton and attorney Brandon Winn.

The document claims Bunn has “failed or refused to be present in her office at the Upshur County Justice Center and neglected her duties as district clerk.” Additionally, Bunn is accused of delegating her duties to improperly trained employees who don’t have the knowledge to complete necessary tasks.

Read more from our news partners, the Longview News-Journal.

RELATED: Jailed Smith County Pct. 1 constable temporarily suspended from office following lawsuit

RELATED: Lawsuit against Brownsboro ISD alleges multiple incidents of hazing, sexual assault within high school baseball program

Paid Advertisement