For Chelsea Laury, removing a Confederate monument from the lawn of the Gregg County Courthouse is not about rewriting or erasing history — it’s about her humanity.

As a young black woman, 18-year-old Laury of Longview said seeing a monument that honors Confederate soldiers is a painful reminder.

“Every time I see that flag, or that memorial, or statues, I think of people who believe that my people, my ancestors, my family, me should be ‘other’ human beings, should be enslaved just based solely on the color of their skin,” she said. “It makes me feel alienated in a way. It feels kind of intimidating, to be honest, to have this huge statue of a confederate soldier looking down on you. If that person was real in front of me, they would think I’m a lesser human being than they were.”

