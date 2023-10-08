Pets Fur People events bridge the gap between animals and humans

TYLER, Texas — Without human children, pets can quickly become their owners' babies.
"They're little family members of ours," Jordan and Crystal Lenox said about their two dogs. "We love doing everything we can with our pups and getting them to socialize and see all kinds of breeds and other people who are just as wild about their animals as we are."
Fur babies big and small covered every corner of Bergfeld Park during Pets Fur People's annual Pets in the Park fundraiser on Saturday. Pets and their owners met new friends, explored vendor tables and enjoyed pet-friendly games and activities.
