HENDERSON ISD: Phil Castles reassigned, no longer head football coach,

HENDERSON, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Oct. 2019.

Henderson head football coach Phil Castles has been reassigned, according to Henderson ISD officials.

The school district confirmed the news to CBS19 Monday morning. Castles was hired away from Corsicana to lead the Henderson football program in February 2013.

He replaced the late East Texas legend, Dickey Meeks, who had left he post to take over at Pittsburg ISD.

Castles, a Kilgore native, has 30 years of coaching experience under his belt. In addition to Corsicana and Henderson, he also served as the head football coach and athletic director at Chapel Hill ISD and Elysian Fields ISD.

Henderson ISD will now begin the process of selecting a new head football coach.