Former Henderson head football coach Phil Castles to serve as defensive coordinator at Gladewater

Castles parted ways with Henderson in early April after being hired away from Corsicana in Feb. 2013.

GLADEWATER, Texas — Gladewater head football coach Jonny Louvier tells CBS19 former Henderson head football coach Phil Castles has been named the defensive coordinator at Gladewater.

Castles parted ways with Henderson in early April after being hired away from Corsicana in Feb. 2013. Othell Robinson was named Castles' replacement on Friday during a special board meeting.

Castles will also serve as the associate head coach for the Bears, Louvier says.

At Henderson, Castles took over for the late East Texas legend, Dickey Meeks, who had left the post to take over at Pittsburg ISD.

Castles, a Kilgore native, has 30 years of coaching experience under his belt. In addition to Corsicana and Henderson, he also served as the head football coach and athletic director at Chapel Hill ISD and Elysian Fields ISD.

The 2021 campaign will be Louvier's second leading his alma mater.