Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills has been indicted on rape charges, Ohio Attorney General David Yost has announced.

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, one of their players finds himself facing legal trouble in Ohio.

On Wednesday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced that a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury has indicted Eagles backup offensive guard Josh Sills on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping. Both charges are first-degree felonies.

The charges against the 25-year-old Sills stem from allegations that he engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will in December 2019. According to a release, the crime was reported immediately and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted a detailed investigation before being presented to the grand jury. The Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.

The full indictment can be viewed here.

Sills has been issued a summons to appear in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16. The Eagles are scheduled to face the Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Following the announcement of Sills' indictment, the NFL announced that it has placed him on the Commissioner's Exempt List. As a result, he will continue to be paid, but will be unable to participate in team activities, practices and Super Bowl LVII.

In a statement, per TMZ, the Eagles said: "The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills, We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time."