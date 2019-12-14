TYLER, Texas — Bob L. Herd, a Tyler businessman whose philanthropic causes included education, faith and health care, died Friday.

Herd, 91, along with his wife, Pat, began the Bob L. Herd Foundation in 1994.

The foundation made possible the Herd Worship Center at Marvin United Methodist Church, the Pat Herd Women’s Center at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital and the Herd Family Intensive Care Center at UT Health East Texas.

You can read more about this story from our news partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.