Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $3.8 million to Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas

Scott donated $84.5 million to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 Girl Scout councils with $3.8 million going to the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS, Texas — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos who owns a 4% stake in Amazon, set out on a mission to help the Girl Scouts of the USA, the girls who make the world a better place.

Scott donated $84.5 million to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 Girl Scout councils with $3.8 million going to the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas.

“This is the largest gift ever to the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas. It's the largest gift to the Girl Scouts of the USA and it says so much for MacKenzie Scott to make a gift like that to support girls and women,” Girl Scout CEO Jennifer Bartkowski said. “There's nothing else like it and hopefully it will turn the tide for the future.”

Bartkowski said Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas has developed a four-point strategic plan, which includes becoming a trusted partner in the community, optimizing Girl Scout processes, re-imagining their camps and expanding programming to rural communities.

Recently, the GSNETX has partnered with Monitor Institute with Deloitte to re-image the 110-year-old institution with the center focus on community engagement, volunteering alongside with diversity, equity and access and organizational readiness.