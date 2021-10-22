Phone call: Convicted ex-nurse admits to prolonging patients' ICU stays for financial benefit

William Davis explained to his ex-wife on the phone he would hurt patients so they would be sicker. He said he did this to work more hours and make more money.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — In a phone call to his ex-wife from the Smith County Jail, William George Davis, a former East Texas nurse convicted of killing four patients, said because money was tight he would find ways to prolong ICU patients' stays at the Tyler hospital where he worked.

This call was made on Tuesday evening — the day he was found guilty of capital murder.

He explained to her on the phone he would hurt patients so they would be sicker. He said he did this to work more hours and make more money.

"My intentions were never to hurt anybody. I wasn’t trying to kill anyone," Davis said over the phone.