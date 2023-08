According to Captain Craig Halbrooks, the cause of this issue remains unknown.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The non-emergency phone lines at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office is currently not functioning as of Thursday afternoon.

The cause of this issue remains unknown, according to Captain Craig Halbrooks.

Halbrooks said several groups are trying to resolve this issue include Smith County IT, AT&T, Smith County Sheriff’s Office and Smith County 911 District.

The 911 emergency lines are working, Halbrooks said.