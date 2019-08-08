SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office has been made aware of another warrant scam in the area.

The scam involved a phone call received by a Smith County citizen Thursday around 3:00 p.m.

The scammer identified themselves as an investigator with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office by a specific name. The victim was told a warrant for her arrest was issued for failing to report for jury duty.

The caller instructed the victim to get a money order in the amount of $1,500. The scammer told the victim to stay on the line and to meet at the sheriff’s office.

The victim then called her husband which made the scammer angry and informed the victim that they violated a “gag order”. Once the victim arrived at the sheriff’s office, the call was disconnected.

The call came from a cloned number within the sheriff’s office that was the actual number to the warrant division.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public that no law enforcement agency will ever call an individual and request cash or monetary payment for any criminal offense or warrant.

Also, remember to never provide anyone with debit or credit card numbers or personal information such as Social Security numbers, birthdates or driver’s license numbers over the phone.

If you receive a phone call such as this, simply hang up and call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or the local law enforcement agency within your jurisdiction.