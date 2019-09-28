HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas — The Houston County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a phone scam.

According to the sheriff's office, there have been several reports from citizens about a call claiming to be with the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff's office says the scammer is impersonating employees within the department threatening to arrest people. The scammers are even using specific employee names.

The sheriff's office says no one from the department is making these calls.

The sheriff's office says to not give out any information.