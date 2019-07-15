CROCKETT, Texas — A phone service outage is affecting residents in the Crockett-area, leaving some unable to call 9-1-1.

According to the Houston County Sheriff's Office, a landline isolation prevent some residents from dialing outside on their exchange.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office says their 9-1-1 service is operation on LTE back-up for Verizon wireless.

If you are unable to call 9-1-1 from a landline, you are urged to dial using a cell phone.

