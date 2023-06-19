Photographer aiming to bring back 'the magic' of film photography

The rise of digital photography seemed to signal the end of analog for a Longview resident, but he’s aiming to change that by bringing film back.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The rise of digital photography seemed to signal the end of analog for a Longview resident, but he’s aiming to change that by bringing film back to the community in a familiar way.

Jamie Maldonado is a local photographer with a master’s degree in studio art from Texas A&M Commerce. He previously served as an assistant at Kilgore College, where he said he fostered his love of photography. Now, Maldonado wants to give back to the community by opening a nonprofit community darkroom he’s calling the Piney Woods Darkroom.

Over the last several years, he’s been thinking of ideas related to film photography and the one he kept returning to was of a film lab, he said. After speaking with a fellow photographer friend who runs a community darkroom in California, Maldonado was struck by the similarity to what he used to do at Kilgore College.