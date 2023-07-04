Easter Bunny makes special visit to UT Health East Texas newborns, staff

Some of the babies were dressed up in their bunny beanies and colorful blanket swaddles.

TYLER, Texas — The Easter Bunny hopped his way down to UT Health East Texas in Tyler this week to celebrate the holiday with the staff and NICU babies.

UT Health East Texas shared several photos on its Facebook page of the Easter Bunny's special visit to the UT Health Tyler Family Birthplace and NICU. Some of the babies were dressed up in their bunny beanies and colorful blanket swaddles.

