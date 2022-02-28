PHOTOS: Jefferson keeps good times rolling at Mardi Gras Upriver parade

The theme was “Steampunk Upriver,” which is a carryover from last year’s event theme.

JEFFERSON, Texas — Jefferson still said “laissez les bons temps rouler” on Saturday, despite rainy and cold weather as the 32nd annual Mardi Gras Upriver parade rolled through downtown.

The theme was “Steampunk Upriver,” which is a carryover from last year’s event theme. Mardi Gras Upriver was canceled in 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s king is Jefferson Mayor Rob Baker, while queen is Taste of Caddo Restaurant co-owner Darlene Keith.