ATHENS, Texas — An Athens ISD bus was hit by a pickup truck Tuesday evening on Highway 175 East.

According to the district, Athens bus 7, heading east, was making a routine stop at County Road 4504, a dead-end road. An eastbound pickup truck hit the side of the bus after it had stopped and activated its warning lights.

The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital.

The district says no one on the bus was injured in the crash. Another bus picked up the students about 30 minutes later to take them to their destination.

“This is something we are particularly sensitive to in our district,” AISD Superintendent Blake Stiles said. “We never want any accident of any kind to occur with children in our care. I’m thankful, as we all are, that none of our children or the driver were hurt.”

Another East Texas school bus in Winona was involved in a separate crash on Tuesday. None of the students were injured in that crash.

