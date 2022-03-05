Piggly Wiggly grocery store chain to open location in East Texas

The company currently only as one other Texas location -- Paris. Overall, there are 530 Piggly Wiggly stores in 17 states.

A new brand of grocery stores is making its way to East Texas.

According to the City of Athens, Piggly Wiggly has filed an application to open its second Texas location in Athens.

The grocery store chain applied for a certificate of occupancy to overtake the Save-A-Lot and is currently undergoing inspections.

There is no word on how long the opening process will take.

According to the company, Piggly Wiggly dubs themselves "America's first true self-service grocery store" and was founded in Memphis, Tennessee in 1916 by Clarence Saunders.

"In grocery stores of that time, shoppers presented their orders to clerks who then gathered the goods from the store shelves," the company's website states. "Saunders, a dynamic and innovative man, noticed that this method resulted in wasted time and expense, so he came up with an unheard-of solution that would revolutionize the entire grocery industry: he developed a way for shoppers to serve themselves."

The company currently only as one other Texas location -- Paris. Overall, there are 530 Piggly Wiggly stores in 17 states.