Pilgrim’s target of cyberattack in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Pilgrim’s Nacogdoches location was the target of a cyberattack over the weekend.

According to the company’s Facebook page, the IT systems have been impacted and they are continuing to work through the situation.

The first processing on June 1 will start 3 hours later than normal start time for first shift.

Second processing will report to work at normal time.

All of second and third shift is scheduled to operate at normal times. Orientation will still operate at normal times, according to Pilgrim’s.

