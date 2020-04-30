LUFKIN, Texas — There are currently 53 cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County.

At Pilgrim's Plant in Lufkin, employees set up a screening station to check on the temperatures of incoming employees as well as hand out necessary sanitation and protection equipment.

Outside Pilgram's Pride in Lufkin, employees are still showing up to work.

More than 100 employees at a Pilgrim's Plant in Minnesota walked out of the job in protest. They complained the company did not provide a safe work environment.

"Pilgrim's has had team members test positive for COVID-19 in the U.S., and we have protocols in place to communicate with and protect the rest of the workforce," Pilgrim's Pride said in a statement.

Because of the nature of the work, practicing social distancing is difficult at meat processing facilities like Pilgrim's. Tyson Food and Sanderson Farms plants have also had outbreaks of COVID-19 in their facilities. However, workplace practices at these plants are regulated by the CDC for the pandemic.

Angelina County Judge Don Lumbery says they expect an increase during the Commissioners Court meeting Monday.

"Our citizens have been just absolutely, phenomenally great with social distancing," Lumbery said. "They have really been good. Because of that, the infection rate is behind the rest of the state."