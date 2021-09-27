DPS: Pilot injured after plane makes hard landing in Cherokee County

The pilot, identified as Waun R. Harrison, 73, of Troup, was taken to a Jacksonville hospital and is stable.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The pilot of a small plane was injured after the aircraft made a hard landing in Cherokee County on Sunday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS, around 4:30 p.m., troopers to a reported plane crash, about five miles north of New Summerfield in Cherokee County.

The preliminary report indicates a Cessna 182 single-engine plane was traveling from the Cherokee County airport to a private landing strip on County Road 4716.

"Due to a strong tailwind, the aircraft landed too fast traveling through a barbwire fence before striking several trees," DPS said.