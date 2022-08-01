Pilot uninjured after plane crash in field near Marshall

While the plane was damaged during the landing and hit a metal livestock gate and fence line, pilot Robert Long was not injured, Dark said.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A pilot from Missouri came out of a crash uninjured after his plane made an emergency landing in a Harrison County field Saturday afternoon.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Jean Dark said Robert E. Long, 53, of Kansas City, Missouri, was flying east from Terrell to Marshall following Interstate 20 when the plane started to sputter and lose power near Hallsville.

The plane quickly went back into normal operation, but about five miles west of Marshall, the aircraft lost power and went into a glide, Dark said.