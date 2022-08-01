x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Pilot uninjured after plane crash in field near Marshall

While the plane was damaged during the landing and hit a metal livestock gate and fence line, pilot Robert Long was not injured, Dark said.

More Videos

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A pilot from Missouri came out of a crash uninjured after his plane made an emergency landing in a Harrison County field Saturday afternoon.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Jean Dark said Robert E. Long, 53, of Kansas City, Missouri, was flying east from Terrell to Marshall following Interstate 20 when the plane started to sputter and lose power near Hallsville. 

The plane quickly went back into normal operation, but about five miles west of Marshall, the aircraft lost power and went into a glide, Dark said. 

Long found an open field on the west end of Fisher Road outside of Marshall and made an emergency landing in the field.  While the plane was damaged during the landing and hit a metal livestock gate and fence line, Long was not injured, Dark said. 

RELATED: Officials identify pilot killed in Rusk County plane crash

RELATED: NTSB releases preliminary accident report regarding fatal East Texas plane crash

Paid Advertisement