Pine Cove Bluffs, Timbers cancel sessions after COVID-19 outbreak, other camps remain open

TYLER, Texas — Pine Cove reported several cases of COVID-19 at camps across the state, according to its website.

Pine Cove said in a release the positive cases, which included both staff and campers, showed "extremely mild symptoms." Anyone who tested positive and those who were exposed were told to immediately begin a two-week quarantine period.

The camp reported the following positive cases:

Towers (Tyler) - Staff member, non counselor

- Staff member, non counselor Timbers (Tyler) - 9 campers, 8 staff, including counselors

- 9 campers, 8 staff, including counselors Shores (Tyler) - Staff member, non counselor

- Staff member, non counselor Woods (Tyler) - Adult camper

- Adult camper Bluffs (Tyler) - Multiple staff

As a result of the COVID-19 outbreaks, the week 6 and week 7 sessions at Bluffs Family Camp and the week 7 session at Timbers Camp are canceled. All other youth and family camps remain open.

Pine Cover will continue the screening guidelines set by the Governor's Health Protocols for Youth Camps. As a result, some campers were turned away or sent home.