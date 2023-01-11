Pine Tree High School earns achievement through leadership, entrepreneurship program

The Pine Tree High School chapter has shown the impact that DECA has in preparing the school's emerging leaders.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — A team of Pine Tree High School students received a nationwide recognition for their work in becoming emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for college and career success.

The Pine Tree ISD Distributive Education Clubs of America chapter is one of approximately 1,300 chapters internationally to earn achievement through DECA chapter campaign program.

The Pine Tree High School chapter has shown the impact that DECA has in preparing the school's emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for college and career success.