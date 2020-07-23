Pine Tree ISD announces passing of high school student

According to the district, Alston Roger Craver, 15, died on Tuesday, July 21.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Pine Tree ISD is mourning the loss of one of their own.

According to the district, Alston Roger Craver, 15, died on Tuesday, July 21. He was baptized in August 2013.

Visitation will be held Sunday, July 26, from 2-4 p.m. at Welch Funeral Homes in Longview. His funeral will take place Monday, July 27, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Longview.

The family is asking for attendees to wear bright colors and superhero shirts.

"Alston always shined so bright and happy," PTISD said in a statement. "Alston was a bright, shining star. Please join his family in celebrating Alston’s amazing life."

The district is asking everyone keep Craver's family and friends in your prayers.