Pine Tree ISD approves program to arm certain trained staff, raises substitute pay

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Pine Tree ISD school board approved a program that will allow trained, approved staff to be armed on campus and raised its substitute pay at its Monday meeting.

The Guardian Program allows schools to have staff with firearms on campus. Superintendent Steve Clugston said about 300 districts in the state are part of the program.

The staff members who are armed and how many are armed will only be known by some of the administration team and the school board, he said. Those who are armed will have to apply, go through a physical and mental health exam and are then presented to the board.