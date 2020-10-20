Pine Tree ISD discipline issues drop over three years

Pine Tree ISD Board of Trustees heard a report on discipline at Monday’s board meeting, which showed a decrease in reports.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Over the last three years, discipline reports at Pine Tree ISD have dropped, and trustees say it is a result of a culture shift on campuses.

Director of Student Services Stephen English said he compared data of discipline reports and found that between the 2017-18 school year and the 2019-20 school year, discipline issues dropped from 2,785 reported to 2,096.

