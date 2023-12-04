Pine Tree ISD easing STAAR test anxiety

Test days start with parades that encourage students to perform their best.

LONGVIEW, Texas — An East Texas school district is finding innovative ways to ease test-day jitters for both students and teachers.

This is the first year Pine Tree ISD will be doing STAAR testing 100% online.

Assistant Superintended for Pine Tree ISD Derrick Conley said it's an added stress he's not worried about.

"We believe in encouragement; we believe in effort. If we can take care of those two things, the scores will take care of themselves," Conley said.

Pine Tree ISD has found a way to support not only the faculty but the students as well.

"We have meetings where we build each other up and we don’t do that just before the test, we do this periodically through the year to build each other up," Conley said.

In a STAAR Pre-game 2023 meeting, teachers went around the room and talked about their success and stresses over the school year.

"I started thinking about it and what makes me not worried, is my team," said fourth grade math and science teacher Sheila Plunk.

A team that builds a learning environment and makes a difference in test scores.

"(In the) 2018 STAAR we were struggling, in the mid 50s in reading and 89% last year a 37% increase and that happens when people work together," Conley said.

Teachers and students are lifting each other up with encouragement.

"It just makes me so proud, every time they’re announcing something they’re cheering and clapping (four) each other," said fourth grade math and science teacher Missy Smith.

Test days start with parades that encourage students to perform their best. Third grader, Jude Holder said it works.

"First and second grade would line the halls and would clap for you as you walk to your room," Holder said. "I feel welcomes and I feel like I can always do it even though it’s hard."

Though STAAR testing may be stressful and hard, these students know anything is possible.