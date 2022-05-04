Pine Tree high school, junior high without power; more than 2,200 outages in Gregg County

At 8:16 a.m., AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co. reported there were 2,253 customers without power in the county.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Pine Tree ISD’s high school and junior high campuses are among more than 2,200 power outages in Gregg County this morning.

At 8:16 a.m., AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co. reported there were 2,253 customers without power in the county as storms moved through the area. smaller outages were reported in Harrison, Rusk, Smith and Upshur counties.

At 7:46 a.m., Pine Tree ISD said in a statement on its Facebook page that the high school and junior high campuses do not have power but that classes are in session.