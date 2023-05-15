Pine Tree ISD lifts shelter-in-place following family violence investigation

LONGVIEW, Texas — Pine Tree ISD is alerting parents and guardians of a situation that led to a shelter-in-place for the district.
According to the district, around 11:10 a.m., on Monday, administrators were made aware of a threat of family violence by an individual whose children attend PTISD.
"In an overabundance of caution, district leadership initiated a shelter-in-place while [the] Longview Police Department completed its investigation," PTISD said in a statement. "The threat has cleared and regular operations resumed district-wide at approximately 11:30 a.m.
The district reiterated there was never an on-campus threat at any time.
"The administration felt this move was necessary to protect our students, staff, and families," PTISD said. "We apologize for any inconvenience this action may have caused."