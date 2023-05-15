Pine Tree ISD lifts shelter-in-place following family violence investigation

The district reiterated there was never an on-campus threat at any time.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Pine Tree ISD is alerting parents and guardians of a situation that led to a shelter-in-place for the district.

According to the district, around 11:10 a.m., on Monday, administrators were made aware of a threat of family violence by an individual whose children attend PTISD.

"In an overabundance of caution, district leadership initiated a shelter-in-place while [the] Longview Police Department completed its investigation," PTISD said in a statement. "The threat has cleared and regular operations resumed district-wide at approximately 11:30 a.m.

The district reiterated there was never an on-campus threat at any time.