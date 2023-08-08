Pine Tree ISD to hold $55 million bond election to fund district renovations, additions

Superintendent Steve Clugston said Pine Tree ISD has been creating a 10-year facilities plan over the past two years, and out of that came a two-phase master plan.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Pine Tree ISD will hold a $55 million bond election in November to seek funding for a career and technical education center and new high school baseball facility as well as several other renovations.

The election is set for Nov. 7 with one proposition on the ballot. If approved, the following items would be funded:

Parkway Elementary School additions and renovations

Birch Elementary School renovations

Pine Tree Junior High School additions and renovations

Pine Tree High School addition of Career and Technical Education facility and renovations

New Pine Tree High School baseball facility

According to Pine Tree ISD, the anticipated tax rate increase with the approval of the bond would be $0.1684. If someone living in the Pine Tree ISD area is age 65 or older and applied for available tax freeze, the bond will not impact their homestead taxes.

Superintendent Steve Clugston said Pine Tree ISD has been creating a 10-year facilities plan over the past two years, and out of that came a two-phase master plan with the first part being the $55 million bond proposal.

Clugston added these proposed additions, renovations and new construction will increase educational efficiencies as well as the life span of all associated campuses.