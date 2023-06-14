Piney Portal art installation lights up Longview

The city says the poles, which can change color, are artistic representations of trees.

LONGVIEW, Texas — As you drive around Longview, you may have noticed some new lights near a pretty busy intersection.

No, a UFO has not landed.

It's actually a new artistic eyecatcher seeking to light up Longview.

According to the city, the Piney Portal is a new installation at the intersection of Mobberly Ave., Estes Pkwy. and High St.