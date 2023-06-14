Piney Portal art installation lights up Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — As you drive around Longview, you may have noticed some new lights near a pretty busy intersection.
No, a UFO has not landed.
It's actually a new artistic eyecatcher seeking to light up Longview.
According to the city, the Piney Portal is a new installation at the intersection of Mobberly Ave., Estes Pkwy. and High St.
The city says the poles, which can change color, are artistic representations of trees. Per the original project rendering, the city says trees will also be planted throughout the exhibit.